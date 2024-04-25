Bailard Inc. Trims Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 3.2 %

PFE stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.42. The stock had a trading volume of 30,724,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,737,383. The firm has a market cap of $143.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

