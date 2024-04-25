Bfsg LLC Makes New $192,000 Investment in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,120.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $685,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,876,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.1% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 252,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,843,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CCEP traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,030. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.46 and a 200-day moving average of $65.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( NASDAQ:CCEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. Sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.02.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

