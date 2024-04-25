Bfsg LLC Takes Position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 13.4% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 42,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ONEW. Truist Financial dropped their price target on OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONEW traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,384. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $331.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $364.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.33 million. OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a positive return on equity of 11.55%. Analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

