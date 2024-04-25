BowFlex (NYSE:BFX) versus Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Head-To-Head Contrast

BowFlex (NYSE:BFX – Get Free Report) and Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BowFlex and Accell Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BowFlex 0 0 1 0 3.00 Accell Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

BowFlex presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 925.64%. Given BowFlex’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BowFlex is more favorable than Accell Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BowFlex -32.13% -162.93% -48.40% Accell Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BowFlex and Accell Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares BowFlex and Accell Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BowFlex $226.39 million 0.03 -$105.40 million ($2.10) -0.09 Accell Group N/A N/A N/A $0.90 61.20

Accell Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BowFlex. BowFlex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accell Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.0% of BowFlex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of Accell Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of BowFlex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Accell Group beats BowFlex on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BowFlex



BowFlex Inc., a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers cardio products, exercise bikes, treadmills, ellipticals, home gyms, dumbbells, kettlebells, and barbells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, and Schwinn brands, as well as digital fitness platform under the JRNY brand. In addition, it engages in licensing its brands and intellectual properties. The company offers its products directly to consumers through television advertising, social media, websites, and catalogs; and through a network of retail companies consisting of sporting goods stores, online-only retailers, electronics stores, furniture stores, and large-format and warehouse stores, as well as specialty retailers and independent bike dealers. The company was formerly known as Nautilus, Inc. and changed its name to BowFlex Inc. in November 2023. BowFlex Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington. On March 4, 2024, BowFlex Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.

About Accell Group



Accell Group BV is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, production, marketing, and sale of bicycles, bicycle parts, and accessories. The firm operates through the following segments: Bikes, Parts, and Corporate. It offers products under the brands of Haibike, Winora, Ghost, Batavus, Koga, Lapierre, Raleigh, Sparta, Babboe, and Carqon. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Heerenveen, the Netherlands.

