Brokerages Set Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target at $39.71

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.71.
CHUY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chuy’s from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Chuy’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $30.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $529.08 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.63. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average is $34.26.
Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.63 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.
Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
