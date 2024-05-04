Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 16,120 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 31,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 18,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 78,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $116.00. The company had a trading volume of 28,023,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,518,412. The stock has a market cap of $457.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.06.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

