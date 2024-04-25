California Public Employees Retirement System Has $82.50 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,587,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,231 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $82,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,281,000 after buying an additional 3,798,898 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,533,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,238,000 after purchasing an additional 86,084 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,130,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,884,000 after purchasing an additional 213,923 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,146,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,271,000 after purchasing an additional 183,369 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,204,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,096 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at VICI Properties
In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on VICI
VICI Properties Price Performance
VICI stock opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average is $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $34.05.
VICI Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.94%.
VICI Properties Profile
VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VICI Properties
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Nucor Stock Earnings Riding the Steel Industry Wave
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Simpson Manufacturing: Buy This Future Dividend King While Down
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Is Boeing Stock About to Soar Higher?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.