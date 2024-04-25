New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 19,161 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,161 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.24% of Carlisle Companies worth $36,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

CSL opened at $375.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $369.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $205.10 and a 52 week high of $403.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSL. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $405.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

