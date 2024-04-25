California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 304,521 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,178,157 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 304,521 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $87,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 164,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 29,062 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 305,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 65,794 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,053,922 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,847,000 after acquiring an additional 158,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.