CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70 to $2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of +7 to +9% yr/yr or $1.703 billion to $1.734 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion. CBIZ also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.700-2.750 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sidoti cut CBIZ from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CBZ

CBIZ Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $78.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.83. CBIZ has a twelve month low of $49.13 and a twelve month high of $79.55.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBIZ

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.