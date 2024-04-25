CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70 to $2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of +7 to +9% yr/yr or $1.703 billion to $1.734 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion. CBIZ also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.700-2.750 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Sidoti cut CBIZ from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.
CBIZ Stock Up 0.3 %
CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.
About CBIZ
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
