Cameco (CCJ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Cameco has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.
Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. On average, analysts expect Cameco to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:CCJ traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.50. 594,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,050,623. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.68 and a beta of 0.92. Cameco has a 1-year low of $25.72 and a 1-year high of $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average of $43.81.
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
