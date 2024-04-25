Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.4 %

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $461.02. 318,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,933. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $479.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

About Lockheed Martin



Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

