Carret Asset Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,154.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 392,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 375,422 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 85,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 370,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,526,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 239,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period.

VWO traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,884,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,373,314. The firm has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

