CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Hits $0.0579

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $46.66 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0579 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00008466 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011485 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001482 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,552.67 or 0.99983496 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00011728 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00007890 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00100673 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05773748 USD and is down -5.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $2,818,606.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

