Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Announces Variable Dividend of $0.03

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Stock Performance
ELPC stock opened at $6.33 on Thursday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Companhia Paranaense de Energia
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- A Mega Market Reset for Meta Platforms Stock
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Nucor Stock Earnings Riding the Steel Industry Wave
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Simpson Manufacturing: Buy This Future Dividend King While Down
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.