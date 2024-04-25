Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $136.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Edward Jones cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.70.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.58. 76,530,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,641,086. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.91. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $524.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 73.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in Tesla by 39.9% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 1,370 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 6.2% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.0% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

