Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stake Lessened by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,988,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,176,000 after purchasing an additional 199,629 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 259,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,395,000 after purchasing an additional 803,341 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,797.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 165,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 157,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,488,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,324,705. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $57.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 114.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on D shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

