Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Up 1.3 %

EBMT opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.53. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $30.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 5.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBMT. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 20,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 3rd quarter worth about $565,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 98,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TNF LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

