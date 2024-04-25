Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a growth of 8,050.0% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 542,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 18.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Edible Garden Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EDBL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22. Edible Garden has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $89.60.

Get Edible Garden alerts:

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($10.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter. Edible Garden had a negative return on equity of 311.58% and a negative net margin of 64.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edible Garden

About Edible Garden

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edible Garden stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edible Garden AG Incorporated ( NASDAQ:EDBL Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Edible Garden at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edible Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edible Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.