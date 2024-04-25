Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC reduced its position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,573,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $510,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 809,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 234,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 224,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,092,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 87.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 108,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,478,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Price Performance

Elbit Systems stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 0.55. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $174.78 and a 1-year high of $225.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.88.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.37%.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

