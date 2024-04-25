The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on May 21st

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th.

Shares of NTB stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $33.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $22.93 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.77.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTB shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

