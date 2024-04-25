Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Lowered to C$51.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENB. National Bankshares upped their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. ATB Capital set a C$56.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.53.

Enbridge stock traded up C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$49.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,971,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,113,912. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.11. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$42.75 and a 12 month high of C$54.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$105.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of C$11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.8389626 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

