Community Bank N.A. Buys 50 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Retirement Solution Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 324,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,409,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $327.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,177. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $243.76 and a one year high of $348.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $338.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.53.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

