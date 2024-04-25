Raymond James Lowers Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$54.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EMA. Scotiabank cut their target price on Emera from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Emera from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC dropped their price target on Emera from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Emera from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Emera from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.50.

Get Emera alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EMA

Emera Stock Down 1.2 %

EMA stock traded down C$0.58 on Thursday, reaching C$46.03. 503,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,057. Emera has a one year low of C$43.67 and a one year high of C$59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of C$13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.15.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C($0.08). Emera had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of C$1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.2788927 earnings per share for the current year.

Emera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.