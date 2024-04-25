Community Bank N.A. Sells 400 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,999,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,812,000 after purchasing an additional 79,898 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,171,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,767,000 after acquiring an additional 40,267 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,154,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,197,000 after acquiring an additional 49,114 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 944,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,629,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 833,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,925,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VBR stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.48. 183,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,672. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.24 and its 200 day moving average is $174.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $192.44.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

