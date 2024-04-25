ENI (NYSE:E) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

ENI Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ENI stock opened at $32.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ENI has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $34.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.27. The stock has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $26.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.00%. Research analysts predict that ENI will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

ENI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.349 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in E. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 61.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

