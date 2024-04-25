First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Acquired by BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. owned 0.05% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000.

Shares of FTCS stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.99. 66,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,971. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

