First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,132,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,285,000 after purchasing an additional 689,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,995,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,147,000 after purchasing an additional 969,819 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,519.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,615,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497,795 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,856,000 after purchasing an additional 557,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,070,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,008,000 after purchasing an additional 187,162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $54.48 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

