FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Hits New 12-Month High at $73.86

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.86 and last traded at $72.92, with a volume of 253662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.89.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTAI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.65.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.72. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 223.80%. The firm had revenue of $312.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 37.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth $75,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 726.5% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

