FY2025 EPS Estimates for Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Decreased by Analyst

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cardinal Energy in a report released on Monday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CJ. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

TSE:CJ opened at C$7.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Cardinal Energy has a 52 week low of C$5.75 and a 52 week high of C$7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.75.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.07). Cardinal Energy had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of C$148.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$147.60 million.

Cardinal Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is 110.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardinal Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$188,670.60. In other Cardinal Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$188,670.60. Also, Senior Officer David Kelly sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total transaction of C$50,214.75. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

