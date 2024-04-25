GAP (NYSE:GPS) Given New $25.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GAP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KGI Securities upped their price target on GAP from $9.10 to $25.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on GAP to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on GAP from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.95.

NYSE GPS traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $20.12. 2,339,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,475,415. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average of $19.52. GAP has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. GAP had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GAP will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GAP news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $556,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,832. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sarah Gilligan sold 29,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $664,416.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,318.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $556,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 266,723 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,765. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of GAP by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,906,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,898,000 after buying an additional 80,792 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of GAP by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 19,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of GAP by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 368,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 22,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

