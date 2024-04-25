Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 80 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in ANSYS by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in ANSYS by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in ANSYS by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 445,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,751,000 after acquiring an additional 99,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $327.01 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 57.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $336.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

