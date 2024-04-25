Herbert K. Parker Sells 15,728 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Stock

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) Director Herbert K. Parker sold 15,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $949,184.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,636 shares in the company, valued at $521,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Apogee Enterprises Price Performance
NASDAQ APOG traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.40. 113,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,740. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.10. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $62.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day moving average of $52.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 7.03%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Apogee Enterprises
Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Apogee Enterprises
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.