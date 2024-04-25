Herbert K. Parker Sells 15,728 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Stock

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) Director Herbert K. Parker sold 15,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $949,184.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,636 shares in the company, valued at $521,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ APOG traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.40. 113,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,740. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.10. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $62.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day moving average of $52.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 7.03%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

