Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.89 to $7.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.10. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.890-7.030 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $204.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $201.94.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.46. The company had a trading volume of 575,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,856. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $134.43 and a 12-month high of $215.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.32. The stock has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

