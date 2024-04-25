IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,067,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock

IDXX stock opened at $494.26 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $533.74 and a 200-day moving average of $510.50.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The company had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

