Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 43,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,258,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 13.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 19.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 1,139.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 22,977 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DASH. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.52.

DoorDash Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $126.76 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $143.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.06.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,927,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,927,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $367,115.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,350 shares in the company, valued at $18,812,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 497,282 shares of company stock valued at $64,885,042 in the last ninety days. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.