Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,331,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,942,784,000 after acquiring an additional 117,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,879,982,000 after buying an additional 266,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,966,304,000 after acquiring an additional 137,198 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 5.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,212,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,641,533,000 after acquiring an additional 160,229 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,091,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,579,645,000 after acquiring an additional 190,582 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ INTU traded down $9.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $626.39. The company had a trading volume of 340,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,038. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $641.40 and its 200 day moving average is $601.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $400.22 and a fifty-two week high of $671.01. The company has a market capitalization of $175.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $650.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

