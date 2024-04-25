iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,308,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,250,327. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.98 and a 200-day moving average of $96.63. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.42.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

