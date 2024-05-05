W Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

W Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,992 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.47. The company had a trading volume of 31,815,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,777,680. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average is $39.63. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

