iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Stake Lifted by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LQD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,207,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LQD traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.73. The company had a trading volume of 29,976,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,749,186. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $111.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.41 and its 200-day moving average is $106.65.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

