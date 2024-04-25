Bank of New Hampshire Sells 1,829 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDX. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 27,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,346,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,702,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,265,754. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.81. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.56.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

