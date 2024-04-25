Bank of New Hampshire Has $164,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236,064 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,583,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,666. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $105.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.73 and its 200-day moving average is $81.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

