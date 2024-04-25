J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Increases Dividend to GBX 9.20 Per Share

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) per share by the grocer on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

J Sainsbury Stock Down 2.5 %

SBRY stock opened at GBX 261.19 ($3.23) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.13. The firm has a market cap of £6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8,933.33, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of GBX 243.80 ($3.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 311.16 ($3.84). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 257.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 270.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of J Sainsbury to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.71) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 281.67 ($3.48).

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

