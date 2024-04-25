Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Price Target Raised to $169.00

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

J has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a hold rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.25.

NYSE J opened at $143.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.61 and a 200-day moving average of $137.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,838 shares of company stock worth $2,393,710. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,398,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,561,000 after buying an additional 49,545 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,446,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,339,000 after buying an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 268.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,891,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,623,000 after buying an additional 2,106,589 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,044,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,315,000 after purchasing an additional 114,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 32.8% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,700,000 after purchasing an additional 445,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

