Jason E. Long Acquires 500 Shares of C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Stock

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) CFO Jason E. Long acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.47 per share, for a total transaction of $19,235.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,394. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

C&F Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ CFFI traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,297. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average of $55.12. C&F Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter.

C&F Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C&F Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in C&F Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of C&F Financial by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of C&F Financial by 27.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

