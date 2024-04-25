Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Raised to $136.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.13% from the stock’s current price.
KMB has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.50.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.2 %
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $4,253,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $1,661,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,671,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,740,000 after buying an additional 368,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
