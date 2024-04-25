Larson Financial Group LLC Has $207,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 151,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IYF opened at $92.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.18 and its 200-day moving average is $85.05. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $68.31 and a 1-year high of $95.88. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

