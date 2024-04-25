Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 100.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 52.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 91.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in VeriSign during the third quarter worth $106,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,971,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $1,820,617.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,552,768.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $116,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,971,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,864 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $185.55 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.01 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.96 and a 200-day moving average of $200.37.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

