Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohu during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Cohu by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Cohu by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Cohu stock opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.66.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Cohu had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $137.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

