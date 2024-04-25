Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $960,000 Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 61.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $544,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,605,587.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $544,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,285 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,428. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $107.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $228.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENPH. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price (down previously from $113.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

